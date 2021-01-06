SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered increased security from state police at the Illinois State Capitol after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol.
The governor's office said the increased police presence is happening Wednesday evening at the state Capitol and at the Bank of Springfield Center, per NBC Chicago.
"The National Guard and State Police are in constant communication with their counterparts around Illinois and in other states to monitor activity and any threats," a Pritzker spokesperson said. "The Governor and his administration are closely monitoring the violence in the nation’s Capitol and will make all needed state resources available to our partners."
Following unrest in Washington, the National Guard and other U.S. agencies went to the U.S. Capitol. President Donald Trump's supporters had stormed into the building, leading to evacuations.
A woman shot in the U.S. Capitol by law enforcement has died.
