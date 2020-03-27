CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced an order to limit the transfer of inmates from County jails to IDOC reception centers.
The order was put in place in light of COVID-19.
IDOC said the measure will protect its present population, and be assured of sufficient supplies and tests to protect staff.
To date, there are very few confirmed cases of COVID-19 in IDOC facilities. As the number of confirmed cases climb in Illinois, now is not the time to introduce new persons into prisons without sufficient assurance they have not been exposed to the virus.