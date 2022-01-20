CHICAGO (WAND) - Back to Business relief grants to help Illinois small businesses recover during the pandemic have now totaled $111 million, Gov. JB Pritzker announced.
The governor's office and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said there have now been 2,913 grants totaling over $111 million distributed since the first round of grantees last September. Funds were provided to over 300 cities across Illinois, with nearly 80 percent of awards delivered to businesses in disproportionately impacted communities and hard-hit industries.
In total, the program will award $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help small businesses rehire staff, cover operating costs and afford additional customer safety precautions.
A list of grantees can be found here. Businesses will still be notified of application status in the next few weeks until all the funds are exhausted.
“The men and women of the General Assembly worked with me to craft the Back to Business program. It’s $250 million in grants to help small businesses rehire staff, cover operating costs, and afford additional customer safety precautions. These are not loans, so businesses getting help won’t owe a cent back to the state,” said Pritzker. “I’m proud to announce that as of today, $111 million of those grants are already out the door, reaching nearly 3,000 businesses in over 300 cities, towns, and communities across Illinois.”
“These grants are successfully helping the small businesses that are cornerstones in our communities sustain and grow," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "Our administration is fully committed to stepping up for small businesses, providing them the resources needed to continue being a pathway of opportunity for entrepreneurs and jobs throughout Illinois."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.