CHICAGO (WAND) - On Friday Governor JB Pritzker said he is considering some cities could reopen before May 30.
The governor said this would depend on their infection and hospitalization rates.
"Yes. We absolutely are looking at all of the hospitalization numbers," Pritzker said Friday, the same day his modified order took effect. "It has to do with - how many hospital beds are available if there's a surge? How many ICU beds are available if there's a surge? How many ventilators are available in that area if there's a surge? It's one thing to say well half of our hospital beds or ICU beds are available but if that number is 35, right? That's a very small number and if the population is such that the 35 beds wouldn't be able to cover that population if there's a surge, then we are concerned about an area. It has to do with much more than just a population in an area and has a great deal to do with how much healthcare is available."
Pritzker also said the areas must see a 14-day decline, as outlined by federal guidelines.
"If it's heading down the other side of this slide that even the national plan proposed - that is, if it's 14 days on a downslide of those numbers - then absolutely," he said.
Dozens of lawmakers have stressed that the governor should look at a phased reopening plan. On Friday, many Illinois residents came together in Chicago and Springfield to protest the extension of the stay-at-home order.
"I'm not going to do it until we know people are safe and it isn't going to be because some protester says liberate Illinois," Pritzker said.
There were 3,137 additional cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, health officials announced. That brings the state total to 56,055. There were also an additional 105 fatalities, lifting the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 2,457.
The additional cases and deaths come as officials believe Illinois is near a peak.
"We are not passed the peak downstate... in Cook County or the collar counties," Pritzker said.
