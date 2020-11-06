ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has potentially been exposed to COVID-19, his office said.
Officials said the exposure came in an external meeting with the governor that happened Monday in a large conference room. The conference room is in the governor's office.
The governor's office was notified Friday afternoon about the exposure. Leaders said they are conducting contact tracing and following "all necessary health protocols" from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Pritzker was tested Friday and his results will be made public when they are available, officials said.
Pritzker is isolating Friday as his test result is pending.
