ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has voiced some cautious optimism about the COVID-19 curve possibly flattening in Illinois.
The 1,672 new positive cases announced Sunday marked the most in a single day in Illinois. This increase was expected, as the state is testing more people than ever.
Pritzker believes there's reason for optimism because the percentage of positive cases relative to the number of people tested is improving. In the latest single day of testing before April 13, 7,956 people were examined.
The percentage of positive tests was the same as the last two weeks on Sunday, according to Pritzker, and the death toll, with 43 new deaths reported Sunday, was lower than it had been in six days.
"It means a lower rise in hospitalizations than was originally anticipated. That’s a really good sign,” the governor said. “Hospitalizations, ICU beds, and ventilator use are the most real way you can track how the virus is moving and whether it’s expanding exponentially, and what we’re seeing is a flattening of the curve.”
The governor said doctors and scientists are crediting improving numbers to a "stay-at home" order Illinois implemented in March. He added people need to continue following the order to avoid undoing the progress Illinois has made so far.
Over 100,000 people overall have been tested for the virus in Illinois. The state has over 20,800 positive cases as of early Monday with 720 deaths.
Click here for the latest COVID-19 statistics across Illinois. This link has information on COVID-19 cases inside of the state prison system.