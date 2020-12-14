(WAND)- Gov. JB Pritzker called the arrival of vaccines in Illinois a "very special day" and said it should fill all Illinoisans with "optimism and hope."
The governor began his Monday press conference by thanking the truck drivers, pilots, warehouse officials, logistics specialists and law enforcement leaders who deployed "the largest national mission in a generation" in the last days and weeks.
"In their humility, they would say they're just doing their jobs," Pritzker said. "By doing so, they're saving lives."
According to the governor, thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine are now being processed to go to hospitals across the state.
"I'm proud to report that Illinois' first vaccine doses have arrived safely and are now being processed to go to our hospitals," Pritzker tweeted just after 1 p.m. His office said the first shipment, which included 43,000 doses of the vaccine, was delivered to the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile on Monday.
"As we speak, our vaccine distribution teams are putting into action what they have prepared and drilled for over the past few weeks, carefully taking inventory of tens of thousands of vaccines, repackaging the vaccines and preparing those packages to ship out to our hospital distribution centers tomorrow and Wednesday," the governor said in the press conference.
Illinois officials said Chicago received a shipment from the federal government on Monday as well, one of five local health departments to receive direct shipments independent of the state.
The other four direct shipments were made to the Cook County Department of Public Health, Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center, Madison County Health Department, and St. Clair County Health Department.
Pritzker's office notes that all six shipments account for the state's "expected allocation" of 100,000 doses during the week of Dec. 14.
That figure is slightly lower than what officials previously estimated would be 109,000 doses, with Chicago receiving 23,000 and 86,000 distributed around the rest of the state.
The governor said health officials have only days to use the vaccine, which is why hospitals carefully planned desired delivery schedules in the next several days.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, given three weeks apart.
The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation approached a death toll of 300,000 lives lost since the pandemic began.
The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine is said to be the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history.
Due to the vaccine needing to be stored at extremely low temperatures, it is vital that they are distributed quickly.
According to Pritzker, each county has put together its own plan for how the vaccine will be distributed.
Illinois' public health director said Friday all of the state's 10 "regional hub" hospitals would receive doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to distribute in week one. Local health departments will then pick up their packages and take them back to their counties.
Once the doses begin to come in, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that the state would pull out all the stops in an "All-In Illinois" effort to make sure that the vaccine is administered as quickly and efficiently as possible.
"People will go to their doctor's offices. Mass vaccination drives will be held. Some in churches, pharmacies, local health departments," she said. "There will be myriad opportunities to get the vaccine. We want some drive-thru vaccination efforts too. Those will continue to ramp up as it becomes widely available to the public."
Pfizer vaccine shipments are expected to arrive each week in Illinois. Should the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve the Moderna vaccine candidate, which CNBC reports could happen by the end of the week of Dec. 14, Pritzker said Illinois will start reserving portions of the weekly shipment for state long-term care facility residents.
The governor said information from the federal government estimated Moderna shipments could arrive in Illinois in the coming two weeks from Dec. 14.
