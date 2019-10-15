ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker's office has released state and federal tax return information for 2018.
A release to the media Tuesday outlined the following details:
- JB and his wife, MK Pritzker, paid federal taxes at 33.99 percent rate in 2018
- JB and MK made $464,000 in charitable donations in 2018
- Per information from trustees, trusts benefiting the governor paid additional $5.3 million in Illinois taxes at 6.45 percent rate
- Trusts also paid $29 million in federal taxes
The governor's office went on to say the proposed Fair Tax would have led to the governor and his wife, along with those trusts, paying $8.3 million in state taxes - an increase of $2.8 million over what was owed in 2018.
More details about the proposed income tax rates, which Pritzker has signed, are available here. Voter approval is needed in 2020 to create a constitutional amendment establishing the rates.