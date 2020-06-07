CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor J.B Pritzker attended A Day of Action in Chicago Sunday.
The Maywood event was one of many the Illinois Black Caucus put on.
During his remarks, Pritzker took a moment of silence to honor black people who have lost their lives at the hands of the police.
"We're here, not just because of the murder of George Floyd, said Pritzker in his message. "But because of the murder of Breonna Taylor and the murder of Ahmuad Arbery and the murder of Laquan McDonald and the murders of so many people who were never filmed. That's why this is a call for justice for them, for the ones who weren't heard of."
Pritzker said there are three things Illinois has to do to bring justice to the state. Police accountability, criminal justice reform and investment in black communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.