(WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker said on Tuesday if COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Illinois, the state could take steps backward in its reopening plan.
When asked by a reporter during a news conference Q&A if he'd consider shutting down indoor dining and bars again, the governor responded, "I will not hesitate to reimpose some mitigations if we see our numbers moving upward ... All of those possibilities exist, from everything we did in Phase 2, Phase 3, are things that we would consider doing here in Phase 4 to move backward if we needed to."
From July 8 to July 14, Illinois averaged more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day - the highest 7-day average the state's seen since early June. Pritzker did not give specific numbers on what the state would need to reach to prompt him to reimplement restrictions.
"We are in a national emergency, we are in a disaster declaration within the state of Illinois," Pritzker said. "We have, as everybody can see, a deadly pandemic that is among us, and so we have to act accordingly."
Illinois would not be the first state to move backward in its reopening plan. This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reimplemented restrictions - closing indoor dining, bars, movie theaters, and zoos - after a surge in cases there.
Pritzker also indicated Tuesday that a quarantine travel order - like the one currently in place in Chicago - is unlikely to be issued for the rest of the state.
