ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker called a temporary restraining order stopping school districts from enforcing a mask mandate "poor legal reasoning" in a Monday news conference.
Pritzker called the order, which was issued in Sangamon County by Judge Raylene Grischow, "out of step with the vast majority of legal analysis." He added it "cultivates chaos for parents, families, teachers and school administrators."
The lawsuit that led to this ruling involved parents and teachers in over 140 Illinois school districts.
Grischow had ruled the governor overstepped his legal authority in setting up a school mask mandate. She also ruled other emergency orders from his desk, including a measure mandating vaccinations for school employees, as "null and void."
After the ruling was made, school districts across Illinois made different decisions, with some moving to remote learning and others deciding to strongly recommend masks, stopping short of requiring them. The governor said Grischow "created a tremendous amount of confusion" with how she wrote the decision.
Students will continue wearing masks in some districts, including Chicago Public Schools. CPS had a mask mandate included in a collective bargaining agreement between the district and the local teachers' union.
The governor had asked Illinois Attorney General to Kwame Raoul to quickly pursue measures that could have the ruling overturned. A notice was filed Monday saying the state plans to appeal, but the process could as long as weeks or months, NBC Chicago reported.
