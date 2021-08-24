ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois could see "significantly greater mitigations" if COVID-19 statistics don't improve.
As the highly contagious delta variant has been spreading, the state has seen its case numbers skyrocket. According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map, every Illinois county but one has high transmission rates of COVID-19.
Per the Illinois Department of Public Health, counties with high transmission rates should have everyone over 2 years old wearing masks indoors, whether or not they are vaccinated. CDC guidance from July said fully vaccinated people need to have masks on indoors again in parts of America with "substantial" or "high" transmission rates, which included all of Illinois Tuesday.
On Tuesday, 37 Illinois counties and Chicago stood at a "warning level" of intensive care unit bed availability, NBC Chicago reports. A county needs to have below 20% ICU bed capacity to reach "warning level."
The following counties had this status in the Tuesday update: Alexander, Bond, Boone, Carroll, Chicago, Clinton, Cook, DeKalb, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Lee, Madison, Marion, Massac, Monroe, Ogle, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union, Wabash, Washington, Wayne, White, Whiteside, Williamson, Winnebago.
"We're consistently looking at the menu of options that we may need to impose in order to bring down the numbers," Pritzker said Tuesday. "I will remind you that if we are not able to bring these numbers down, if hospitals continue to fill, if the hospital beds and ICUs get full like they are in Kentucky -that's just next door to Illinois - if that happens, we're going to have to impose significantly greater mitigations."
The governor said greater mitigations could include "phases," like what the state saw at a regional and state level at the height of the pandemic, but specifics weren't offered.
"Those are things that we don't want to go back to," he said, "Those are, you know, phases, situations, things on the menu that I think we don't want to go to but right now."
A recently signed executive order from Pritzker mandates masks at P-12 schools and day cares in Illinois. It also mandates universal masking at private long-term care facilities and strongly encourages private facility owners to join the state in adopting vaccine requirements. Vaccinations will be required for all state employees at congregate facilities, veterans' homes and correctional facilities will be required by Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.