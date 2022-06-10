CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)—Governor JB Pritzker signs two new bills removing barriers to access for HIV and AIDS care and prevention into law.
House Bill 4430 will now allow pharmacists to dispense both pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis drugs (PrEP and PEP) without a prior referral from a doctor, and House Bill 5549 will ensure funding from the African American HIV/AIDS Response Fund to support research centers and resources hubs led by representative members of the community.
“If we want to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in our state by 2030, then we have to make preventative care like PrEP and PEP accessible to all Illinoisans,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These medications are incredibly effective at preventing infection and transmission, and they are essential to our mission of Getting to Zero. My administration knows that these efforts must be equity-centered and proactive to have the biggest impact. That’s why we are investing in Black communities that are disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS. I am proud to sign these bills that bring us one step closer to our ultimate goal: zero new HIV transmissions.”
According to officials, PrEP and PEP help reduce the risk of HIV transmission by preventing the HIV virus from replicating in the human body, if taken correctly, PrEP has been shown to reduce risk of contracting HIV by up to 99%.
Both drugs require consistent use, with PEP at it’s most effective when taken as soon as possible after exposure to the virus. The CDC estimates less than 20% of those eligible for or possibly benefiting from PrEP take the medication.
Under the newly signed legislation prophylactic drugs will become more accessible. The law also specifies that when these services are provided by a pharmacist, the care must be covered and reimbursed by insurance at the same rate as when provided by a physician.
Pharmacists will also receive support and training under the bill to refer patients to other care and support services and for additional testing.
“As a healthcare provider for thousands of patients vulnerable to HIV, we at Howard Brown know that there are still too many barriers preventing patients from acessing PrEP,” said David Ernesto Munar, President and CEO of Howard Brown Health. “The signing of HB4430 is a critical step forward in expanding access to PrEP, especially among the communities that are most disproportionately burdened by HIV. Making HIV preventative services like PrEP more widely available is key in our collective fight to end the HIV epidemic.”
HB5549 provides that the African American HIV/AIDS Response Fund creates and maintains at least one Black-led Center of Excellence HIV Biomedical Resource Hub for every $3,000,000 of available funding.
According to the CDC, 46% of people living with HIV/AIDS in Illinois are Black or African American, a dis-proportionally high rate. However, only 8% of PrEP prescriptions written nationally each year are for Black or African American individuals.
“Access to quality healthcare, medicine, and services is a right and not a privilege. We must fight against disparities that disproportionately impact the health of Black and Brown people in this country,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “By signing legislation that sustains the African American HIV/AIDS Response Fund and makes PrEP and PEP more accessible, Illinois is widening the path for equitable care and community based support while fulfilling the promise of creating policy and allocating resources as we move towards our goal of ending the HIV epidemic in Illinois.”
"The Illinois African American HIV/AIDS Response Act is the ONLY one of its kind in the entire United States. Despite the disproportionate rates at which AIDS affects the Black community, Illinois is the only state that has an Act to allocate funding specifically for African American led CBOs which provide the optimal cultural competency in programs and services,” said Creola A. Kizart-Hampton, President of the Black Leadership Advocacy Coalition for Healthcare Equity in Illinois and President/Founder, GREATERWORKS! INC.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
