SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed new congressional maps into law.
The maps were drawn with U.S. Census data by the Illinois General Assembly, In terms of effects to central Illinois, the maps divide Decatur and puts Republican Rep. Rodney Davis in a new 15th district with heavy Republican support. At the same time, the 13th district will favor Democrats.
The maps set up 17 Congressional districts in Illinois in the next 10 years. This is a decrease of 18 from the last reapportionment.
They also create a Latino-influenced district near Chicago.
"These maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will ensure all communities are equitably represented in our congressional delegation," said Pritzker.
A statement from the CHANGE Illinois Action Fund was critical of the governor's decision to sign the maps:
"Never before have Illinoisans seen such a brazen show of how corrosive politician-led redistricting can be for voters and communities across the state. For the third time, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a map, mired in a process lacking transparency, putting partisan self-interests above the needs of people in communities across the state.
"The result is a congressional map of predetermined winners and losers in nearly all seventeen districts. The map is undemocratic and leaves all voters without choices, undermining the very elections that are supposed to allow voters to hold officials accountable.
"The culmination of the legislative and congressional remapping further exemplifies the need for redistricting to be placed in the hands of independent commissioners who have no political or personal incentives to pervert redistricting as a tool to silence people and secure power for the few. We must forge a better path forward that empowers people in communities with fair elections so they can define their futures.
"Current and future generations of Illinoisans deserve fair maps."
The governor's office said the Illinois Congressional Redistricting Act of 2021 takes effect immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.