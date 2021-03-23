ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed four equity-centric pieces of legislation that have a goal of expanding economic opportunity in Illinois.
In a press release, the governor's office said the new laws are building on efforts to "create more equitable access to economic growth and recovery." The package further advances priorities of the current administration to set up "strong economic policies and programs for all Illinoisans", with a heightened focus on communities and residents disproportionally affected by longstanding disinvestment.
The four bills signed into law include SB 1480, SB 1608, SB 1792 and SB 1980. Officials said the bills have measures aiming to prevent employers from discriminating against people with criminal records, expand access to state contracts for minority-owned businesses, women, and individuals with disabilities, reduce interest on payday loans, and improve access to public housing.
"Together, these four bills mark significant progress in our efforts to close the racial gaps and eliminate barriers that have for too long unfairly held Black and Brown Illinoisans back," said Pritzker. "This pillar advances our common vision of equity and inclusion by recognizing and addressing communities that have historically been cut out of the conversation. I want to recognize the extraordinary work of those who helped shape these bills: the entire Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, the Illinois Department of Human Rights and Department of Labor, and the many advocates engaged in the fight for economic justice. While there is more work to do, we are a better state for what's in this legislation today."
"Communities of color have waited for far too long for this kind of economic equity reform. It is long overdue," said House Speaker Chris Welch (D-Westchester). "This is a monumental step toward our mission of addressing systemic racism by expanding economic access and opportunity. I applaud Governor Pritzker and the advocates who fought for this critical legislation and I look forward to continue to work on bringing about economic equity in the lives of all Illinoisans."
Click here to see more information about each new law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.