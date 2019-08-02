Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation Friday in Decatur to increase FAFSA applications and giving thousands more students access to federal student aid.
The measure was sponsored in the Illinois Senate by Sen. Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill. It will make it a requirement for high school graduation to complete and submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Currently, only 59% of high school students in Illinois complete the FAFSA application.
Increased completion rates will ensure more federal dollars are allocated toward Illinois students wishing to attend public & private colleges, universities and those going into skilled labor trades.
The measure was signed by the governor at Eisenhower High School. Students will be required to start completing FAFSA applications during the 2020-2021 school year.
There is a provision allowing some students to opt out of the requirement.