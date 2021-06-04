Illinois State Capitol

Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois

Springfield, Ill - The Illinois governor signed a law establishing legislative district maps to govern elections for the next 10 years after promising as a candidate that he would veto maps drawn by politicians. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Friday that the lines drawn exclusively by Democrats who control the General Assembly preserve minority representation and follow the strictures of the federal Voting Rights Act. As a candidate for governor in 2018, Pritzker voiced support for an independent commission to draw maps and removing political considerations in placing the lines. He vowed to veto any map authored by politicians. State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, tells WAND News Gov. Pritzker demonstrated “an unbelievable contempt for the people of Illinois.”  Republicans are expected to head to court to fight the maps.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.