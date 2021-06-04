Springfield, Ill - The Illinois governor signed a law establishing legislative district maps to govern elections for the next 10 years after promising as a candidate that he would veto maps drawn by politicians. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Friday that the lines drawn exclusively by Democrats who control the General Assembly preserve minority representation and follow the strictures of the federal Voting Rights Act. As a candidate for governor in 2018, Pritzker voiced support for an independent commission to draw maps and removing political considerations in placing the lines. He vowed to veto any map authored by politicians. State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, tells WAND News Gov. Pritzker demonstrated “an unbelievable contempt for the people of Illinois.” Republicans are expected to head to court to fight the maps.
Pritzker signs legislative maps
Doug Wolfe
