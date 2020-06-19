SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a proclamation honoring Juneteenth in the state of Illinois.
Juneteenth is on June 19 and celebrates the liberation of those held as slaves in the United States.
All flags are flying at half-staff in recognition.
Pritzker said he will work with the General Assembly to pass a law commemorating Juneteenth as an official state holiday for years to come.
"This Juneteenth cames as hundreds of thousands of protestors across the nation and across Illinois, from Rockford to East St. Louis to Chicago to Springfield to Champaign to Anna and dozens of towns in between, have taken to the streets to call for justice and change - and through protest and policy, we're going to make that change. From genuine criminal reform to a fundamentally reimagined vision of policing to sustained investment in Black communities, we will build an Illinois that prioritizes justice, equity and opportunity for all our people," said Pritzker.
"I encourage all Illinoisans to take today to reflect on our history, our future and the actions we take, individually and collectively as a state, to truly build ourselves into the equitable nation of our ideals - a land of freedom and opportunity for all."
