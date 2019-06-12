CHICAGO (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker, (D) Illinois, signs a sweeping new abortion rights bill bucking the trend of states placing tougher restrictions on abortion services.
“Illinois is taking a giant step forward for women’s health,” Pritzker said to applause at a bill signing ceremony in Chicago. “When it comes to contraception, abortion and reproductive care this law puts the decision making where it belongs in the hands of women and their doctors.”
The Reproductive Health Act is effective immediately. Here is what it does:
• repeals felony penalties imposed on doctors for offering abortion care and some contraceptives
• removes the requirement that a married woman be required to get her husband’s consent to an abortion
• lifts disciplinary penalties adopted decades ago aimed solely at physicians who perform abortions
• protects assisted reproductive techniques like in-vitro fertilization
• treats the cost of abortion like all other medical expenses
• requires insurance companies (not multi-state plans) to provide coverage for abortions without cost-sharing requirements
The new law was opposed by Catholic bishops across the state.