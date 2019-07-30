ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation increasing penalties for violating Illinois’ “Move Over” law.
The law, also known as “Scott’s Law,” requires drivers to slow down and move over if possible when encountering any vehicle with flashing emergency lights on the roadside. That includes police cruisers, ambulances, fire trucks, highway vehicles, commercial trucks and other vehicles.
The legislation signed by the governor raises the fine for a first-time violation to $250 and the fine for additional violations to $750. It also charges a $250 fee to fund driver education programs. The legislation also makes it a Class 4 felony to injure or kill someone while violating the law.
“This is how we keep our heroes and first responders as safe as possible in their line of work,” Pritzker said. “With these laws, we are cementing our state’s commitment to safety: helping to protect the people who make our world better, our lives easier and our families safer.”
So far this year, Illinois State Police report issuing 5,103 written violations of the law, up from 549 in all of 2018. State Police said they have also