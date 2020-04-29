(WAND) - Governor JB Prtizker is suspending the requirement for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to issue up to 75 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses by May 1, 2020.
This is being done in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The requirement will be suspended throughout the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamations or until IDFPR otherwise announces a new date.
IDFPR will announce the new date when licenses will be issued.
“The Pritzker administration remains committed to creating a legal cannabis industry that reflects the diversity of Illinois residents. We recognize that countless entrepreneurs were looking forward to May 1 and the next step it represented for Illinois’ adult use cannabis industry,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in the application review process. This executive order will help ensure that we continue to build out this industry in a deliberate and equity-centric manner.”
