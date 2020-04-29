Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.