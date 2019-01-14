SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- J.B. Pritzker took the oath of office to become Illinois Governor at a Monday inauguration ceremony that also included other state offices.
In his inauguration address, Pritzker reiterated prior campaign promises and pledged to improve the state’s finances.
“We will propose, debate and pass a balanced budget this year,” Pritzker said. “Balancing the budget means lowering the cost of government while delivering the high-quality services Illinoisans desire.”
Pritzker went on to call for a graduated income tax.
“The current tax system is simply unsustainable,” Pritzker said. “The future of Illinois depends on the passage of a fair income tax, which will bring us into the 21st Century like most of our midwestern neighbors, and like the vast majority of the United States.”
The new Governor also called for infrastructure improvements, expansion of high-speed broadband internet in rural areas and legalization of recreational marijuana.
“In the interests of keeping the public safe from harm, expanding true justice in our criminal justice system and advancing economic inclusion, I will work with the legislature to legalize, tax and regulate the sale of recreational cannabis in Illinois,” Pritzker said.
Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton took her oath of office moments later and reflected on her family's history in her address.
"Community building is not done principally through policy making or legislation or proclamations," Stratton said. "Community is done when we refuse to let our narrow self-interests be the sole guiding force and, instead, put them on hold long enough to listen to someone who has an opposing idea."
Attorney General Kwame Raoul took office, replacing outgoing Attorney General Lisa Madigan, who has held the position since 2003. Raul promised to protect children from abuse and to create a bureau to protect workers from wage theft, discrimination and other mistreatment. He also called for a stronger effort to end violent crime in the state.
"The level of violence we experience as a state in unconscionable," Raoul said
Incumbent comptroller Susana Mendoza, who is running for Mayor of Chicago, also took her oath of office.