LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker spoke Monday at Christian Child Care in Lincoln. He shared his plans to provide expanded child care assistance to families.
He acknowledged the importance of child care during the pandemic.
"I have always believed that we as a nation need to prioritize early childhood investments and programming for all of our children," Pritzker said.
He also reiterated that there is no way to expand economic growth in an area without child care for working parents.
"Before this pandemic hit, I promised that Illinois would become the best state in the nation for raising young families," Pritzker said. "The path forward has certainly been challenging, but I believe we can do it."
The Child Care Assistance Program continues to expand funds to providers across the state. It started with stipends in March.
"The state offered one-time stipends and enhanced reimbursement rates for emergency child care … it was not enough," Pritzker said.
Then, from the Cares Act, he allocated $270 million toward child care service relief. It may not be enough, he said, for the pandemic that is proving to go longer than people thought.
Pritzker said he will work with other leaders to ask the federal government for more.
"We are going to need more from the federal government. I've asked them for it. I'm hoping that we will be moving forward with it, relatively shortly," Pritzker said.
The Senate is in session and Pritzker hopes it will make changes on this topic, whether that is a new Cares Act or an improved one. The public will know by the end of September.
