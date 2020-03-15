CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker made the decision to close all bars and restaurants until March 30.
Pritzker said the closer will begin on Monday at the close of business.
During his daily press briefing he said the decisions the state has made in light of COVID-19 have not been easy.
Pritzker said drive-thru, food delivery and curbside pickup will be allowed.
"There are no easy decisions left to make," said Pritzker.
He said every choice that we make is hard, but we have to take action to stop the spread.
“This is another hard step to take. I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state. But we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois, and that requires this urgent action,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The time for persuasion and public appeals is over — the time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”
The state will work closely with restaurant owners and food delivery services to ensure kitchens can stay open to continue food delivery and put in place drive-thru or curbside services. This will give restaurants the opportunity to continue to serve the public.
Ohio has also made the same decision to close down bars and restaurants.
“Public safety is the No. 1 concern of the Illinois Restaurant Association,” said Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association. “First and foremost, we want to protect the health of our customers and team members. We remain vigilant in helping employers to navigate the immediate challenges that come with this rapidly changing situation. I want to thank Governor Pritzker and his team, and Mayor Lightfoot and her team, for leading us.”
Pritzker started his address with the situation at Chicago O'Hare airport. He said his anger he shared on Twitter had everything to do with protecting the citizens of Illinois.
The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW.These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020
He said he worked with state officials and lawmakers to contact the White House so they could address the situation. On Sunday morning, Pritzker received a call from VP Mike Pence who said they made a mistake and were working to double the staff at O'Hare to shorten the lines.
Pritzker addressed the access to food asking people to stop hoarding food at grocery stores.
He shared that all schools will be distributing two meals a day starting on Tuesday. Those meals will be free. He has also asked for large food providers to donate food to food banks for a third meal for children.
Pritzker also stressed the need for people to continue to donate blood if they are healthy.
The governor said he will not be delaying the Tuesday Primary Elections.