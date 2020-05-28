(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker's long standing coronoavirus daily briefings to keep Illinoisans informed during the pandemic could be coming to an end.
A spokesperson for the governor told NBC Chicago Pritzker will no longer conduct press briefings throughout the week, but will start doing weekly briefings.
The news comes as the state will move into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan. Under that phase, all non-essential retailers will be allowed to open their doors with capacity limits and social distancing guidelines in place. Gatherings of 10 or fewer people will be permitted, and a variety of other services, including haircuts, tattoos and outdoor seating at restaurants and bars will also be allowed.
The briefings were held every day at the beginning of the crisis. In May the governor stopped doing briefings on the weekend. The Illinois Department of Public Health continues to update the state's numbers on a daily bases.
That practice is expected to continue, but Pritzker will only take questions from reporters during weekly updates on the coronavirus pandemic, according to his spokesperson. It's not clear when the switch will start.
