SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign the Fiscal Year 2024 budget Wednesday morning as the proposal arrived on his desk Monday.
Pritzker's office said he will sign the budget at 10 a.m. at the Christopher House Stewart Campus Gymnasium in Chicago.
The $50.6 billion spending plan passed out of both chambers without Republican support, even though Pritzker says Democrats included some GOP priorities.
Pritzker told reporters Tuesday that he sat down with Republican leaders early this session to discuss their budget priorities. While many GOP members say they're upset that the spending plan doesn't address the Invest in Kids scholarship program, Democrats agreed to a $50 million cut in the corporate franchise tax.
"That helps businesses," Pritzker explained. "It gives them more resources to hire people, which everybody knows we need an awful lot more workers with the current labor markets."
Still, Republican leaders can point out that legislation was passed in 2019 to have a complete repeal of the franchise tax in 2024. The Fiscal Year 2022 budget eliminated the planned phase out and repeal of the corporate tax.
Republicans had also advocated for permanent tax relief after the governor's one-year tax holiday ended on January 1.
"Hard working families will pay $430 million in new taxes because the election year tax breaks on gas, groceries, and school supplies are gone," said House Minority Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna). "Our shared priorities, surprisingly, were not included."
Pritzker said Republicans often try to pinpoint one or two reasons they can oppose the Democratic budgets. However, he stressed that many GOP members end up at public events celebrating investments in education and economic development.
The governor said he believes lawmakers should vote for spending plans that ultimately send money to help their districts.
"There are things in this budget that I didn't like," Pritzker admitted. "But, in the end, you've got to look at the whole budget and say is this overall good for the state even if there are things that I would've changed if I could write it all myself."
The FY24 budget also includes $400 million to help communities close on major economic development deals and attract new businesses to the state.
Many Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Mike Coffey (R-Springfield) said they voted against the budget voting against the budget because they strongly opposed the wage increase for state lawmakers.
"When I decided to take the office, I think the salary was $68,000. After I was appointed, it went to $85,000," Coffey said during a press conference with Pritzker May 31. "And then, I've been in office three months and they've moved it to $89,000. So, that was one of the biggest sticking points for me personally."
Pritzker said he is disappointed that Republicans weren't willing to join Democrats in voting for the budget. Although, the governor said Democrats have fiscal responsibility as a top priority each year.
"Independent folks, credit agencies and others, have recognized that," Pritzker said.
Illinois has already earned eight credit upgrades in less than two years. Chief budgeteers Sen. Elgie Sims (D-Chicago) and Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) were optimistic the state could see a ninth credit upgrade once the spending plan is signed.
