SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - J.B. Pritzker is preparing to take the oath to become the 43rd governor of Illinois.
An inauguration ceremony is planned for Monday morning at 11:30 a.m.
WAND will be streaming the inauguration on our website and on Facebook.
Pritzker will take over from Gov. Bruce Rauner.
First Presbyterian Church is hosting an inerfaith service at 8:30 a.m. Abraham Lincoln's family belonged to the congregation.
Pritzker will take the of office at the Bank of Springfield Center.
Juliana Stratton will be sworn in as lieutenant governor.
An inauguration celebration will be held at 7 p.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Expo Building.