ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker promised that his administration would push forward on plans to invest more heavily in African-American communities across the state and to push for police accountability reforms in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Pritzker spoke at the South Suburban Day of Action in Calumet City. He vowed to undo the damage of years of disinvestment in primarily African-American communities.
“We have to repair the damage to black communities,” he said. “That’s damage that comes from years of disinvestment. It can’t just be a one-time thing. It has to be sustained every year. People talking about a budget is boring, but a budget is a moral document. It expresses what we believe. Where we spend that money is about our values."
During his speech, Pritzker also called for more police accountability. He said that his administration will work to help increase trust in law enforcement agencies.
“We can’t have justice without police accountability. We can’t have justice without criminal justice reform, and we’re not nearly where we need to be,” he said.
The governor praised demonstrators in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. He said the protests have not only been about bringing attention to his death, but to other deaths as well.
“It’s also about the murder of Breonna Taylor. It’s also about the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. It’s about those whose murders by police officers were never filmed,” he said. “Nobody ever saw them. There was never a march on their behalf. This is the gathering on their behalf. All the protests of the last week are about them, about the unsung.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.