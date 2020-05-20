SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker's administration withdrew a controversial Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) rule Wednesday that imposed a Class A misdemeanor on businesses that defied the stay-at-home order.
The news was confirmed ahead of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) meeting that was set to discuss the issue.
JCAR announced in the meeting it will not take action since the emergency rule is already being repealed.
JCAR is a bipartisan legislative oversight committee created by the General Assembly in 1977. The committee is authorized to conduct systematic reviews of administrative rules promulgated by State agencies.
JCAR is composed of 12 legislators who are appointed by the legislative leadership, split equally between the two houses and the two political parties. It is co-chaired by two members representing each party and each legislative house.
Two purposes of JCAR are to ensure the General Assembly is informed of how laws are implemented through agency rule-making and to facilitate public understanding of rules and regulations.
WAND is reaching out to Gov. Pritzker's office for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.