CHICAGO (WAND) - Even though Illinois is still seeing rising numbers in cases, Gov. J.B Pritzker says the infection rate is the key number to take a look at.
During his COVID-19 press briefing a reporter asked why officials were seeing such high numbers in cases (2,994 new cases Sunday).
“It really is a function of doing more testing,” he said. “In fact, what you’ll find is a lower infection rate. If you do the math here of how many tests done as a denominator and how many positives as a numerator, you’ll see that we’ve come down on average, from what was around 21 or 22 percent infection rate to something in the high teens.”
On the state's coronavirus website data shows the peak infection in April rate was 21.4 percent. Infection rate is the percentage of people tested that test positive.
Since then, the percentage has gradually declined. As of May 2, 19.5 percent of coronavirus tests have resulted in positive tests.
The percentage of positive tests per day has also largely declined since April 21, when 23.4 percent of tests returned positive results. After a brief uptick on Thursday and Friday, Saturday saw 16.1 percent of tests come back positive.
