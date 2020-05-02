While Gov. Pritzker was highlighting organizations that are stepping up for Illinoisans during the pandemic, he gave a huge shoutout to a local woman here in Central Illinois.
Dawn Baker, of Riverton, made over 1,000 masks for people in her community.
"You don't have to be a member of any formal organization to make a difference," said Pritzker. "You can be just one person trying to do right by your community."
Baker is a registered Nurse and also the mother of an ICU technician. Baker says it initially started with a couple for her family, but once she realized the amount of population in her village, she wanted to target everyone--All 1,169 people.
"Person by person. community by community, Illinoisans are making a difference for one another," said Gov. Pritzker.
Anyone who wants to join this movement of helpers can go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.
