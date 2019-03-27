Springfield, Ill (WAND) - Second amendment supporters jammed the convention center in downtown Springfield and then marched to the Illinois Statehouse.
The rally comes as gun bills have a better chance of passing with Democrats holding a super majority in the legislature and Democratic Governor JB Pritzker showing a willingness to sign them.
Buses of pro gun advocates came from across the state. A bus hired by The Bullet Trap in Macon left Decatur to attend the rally Wednesday morning.
Bullet Trap owner Dan Cooley told WAND News he feels it is more important than ever to let lawmakers know the state needs less restrictive gun laws.