Chicago, Illinois – With the Republican primary a little more than two months away, pro-life groups are throwing their support to State Senator Darren Bailey.
Three major groups gave that support to Bailey in Chicago on Thursday. The big push is to get parental notification laws restored after the legislature ended them last fall. The laws required medical providers to notify parents before providing minors with abortions.
“Unfortunately, I have opponents in the primary who won’t say where they stand on these important issues,” Bailey stated. “I proudly stand with the majority of Illinoisans who support parental rights and restoring parental notification.”
The Illinois primary is June 28, 2022.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
