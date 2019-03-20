SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A huge protest at the capitol left the halls filled, and many demonstrators waited outside.
The protest concerned two controversial abortion measures moving through the legislature.
Ann Scheilder, who works with the Pro-life Action League, says she would love to stop the bills altogether.
"A lot of people are very concerned about this situation, and we really want elected officials to hear our voice," Scheilder said.
One would mean girls under 18 would no longer be required to consult their parents before having an abortion.
The other would change the rules for abortions in Illinois, including requiring health care companies to cover the cost of abortions.
Protesters like Elaine Stuckemeyer say those plans are unacceptable.
"Babies being aborted are all gifts from God," Stuckemeyer said. "He's given them to us, and I feel it's wrong to have an abortion."
Supporters of the plans say this would be a huge increase for women's rights.