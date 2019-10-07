DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One week after the Decatur City Council voted to not allow recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city, a group of protestors attended Monday night's meeting with the end goal of getting the council to reconsider.
Lisa Creason was one of a handful of protestors holding signs outside the Decatur Civic Center before the meeting started.
"We just want to let the City Council know that we are not gonna stop," Creason said. "We are not gonna just sit back and allow the vote to be the ... finale on this decision."
The protestors - members of a Facebook group called the Decatur Dispensary Project - are attempting to get a referendum on the issue added to the ballot.
"We are gonna obtain these signatures, and we are gonna take it until we are allowed to get our voices heard," Creason said.
Some members of the group, like Drew Laney, went inside and attended the meeting to voice their disapproval during the public comment section.
"Regardless of how you feel personally about cannabis, you can't deny the fact that there's a large population in Decatur who want that," Laney said.
The Decatur City Council isn't required to take any action based on the potential referendum's results. The protestors said they're simply hoping to change the council members' minds. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the council would pay attention to the vote count.
"History here has not been good when non-binding referendums happen," Wolfe said. "But we would definitely take a look at the outcome of a vote and we'd take it into consideration."
Councilman Rodney Walker told WAND if a referendum showed strong support for legalizing dispensaries, he might reconsider his stance.
"I've always said it should be in the people's hands," Walker said. "And if those 4300 constituents that voted for me, if they want dispensaries to come to town, that's who I have to be an ear and extension for, so yes."
The Decatur Dispensary Project is still working on finalizing the referendum before it can collect signatures. Leaders would need nearly 2,000 signatures to get the measure on the ballot.