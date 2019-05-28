COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A probation officer accused of using the N-word and other language in a bar confrontation has resigned.
Megan Weaver is stepping down effective immediately after the April 26 argument. Sullivan officers say she, her ex-husband and his girlfriend were involved in the dispute at about 11:30 p.m. that night outside of Toy Bar.
Police say they heard Weaver yell "f***** n*****" while down the road from the bar. She appeared to be intoxicated, a police report said, and told police her husband "cheated on her with that n*****". She's accused of also yelling that "there are sun down rules for black people".
Weaver issued a statement Tuesday to go with the resignation announcement.
“It is with a heavy heart; I have decided to resign from the Coles County Probation Office. My behavior was completely inappropriate, and I am deeply sorry. I do not condone or support racist comments or prejudice of any kind. It has been my honor to work for the Coles County Probation Office, as an officer, for the past five and a half years.”
Court Services Director Pam Kelly said in the release that while Weaver never showed "any indication" of "any prejudice or bias of any kind" during her time on the job, her actions at the bar were "completely inappropriate and unbecoming of a probation officer or any professional".
Weaver first began working as a probation officer in 2013.
