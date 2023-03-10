Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – With the NCAA Tournament coming up millions of dollars will be wagered on the games. In Illinois and across the country gambling addiction has become a significant problem.
March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Sports betting impacts people of all ages. It’s becoming a growing issue for younger people with online sports betting being approved by more states.
“With the legalization of online sports betting it’s kind of hitting our younger generation now that are now being exposed to gambling and more likely to develop a gambling issue,” Teagan Shull, Gambling Coordinator at Heritage Behavioral Health in Decatur told WAND News.
All forms of gambling are impacting individuals in Illinois. Shull says about 400,000 people, or 4% of the population, have a severe to moderate gambling issue.
