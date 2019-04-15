MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A play telling the story of the first African American priest in the U.S. is coming to Mattoon.
Fr. Augustus Tolton was from the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.
St. Luke Productions presents "Tolton: From slave to priest," Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish in Mattoon.
Admission is a free-will offering.
The one-man multimedia drama is performed by veteran actor Jim Coleman.
Fr. Tolton was born into slavery in 1854 in Missouri. In 1862, his mother and siblings escaped across the Mississippi River to Illinois. After settling in Quincy, he went to school at St. Peter's Catholic School.
Tolton later went to seminary school in Rome, because no American seminary would accept a black man. Thinking he would minister in Africa, once he was ordained, he was instead sent back to Quincy, where he arrived to thousands of supporters.
Tolton spent several years in Quincy before transferring to Chicago. He died of heatstroke at the age of 43 and is buried at St. Peter's Cemetery in Quincy.