PEORIA, Ill. (WAND)- Professors and fellow researchers described Brendt Christensen's time at the University of Illinois and their shock at his crime during the fourth day of Christensen's sentencing.
Professor Smitha Vishveshwara said Christensen received an "excellent" ranking as a teaching assistant.
"He knew the material really well," Vishveshwara said. "Many times, he would be the go-to person because he was reserved but reliable."
Fellow researcher Rita Garrito Menacho said Christensen began his career at the university strong, but faltered.
"As we went along in our PhD ... I fell like he had a lull," Garrito Menacho said, adding that eventually, Christensen began reserving in-demand equipment but not showing up to use it.
Christensen was also assigned as a teaching assistant for Professor Telemachos Mouschovias in Spring 2017. In emails presented by Christensen's defense, Christensen tells Mouschovias early in the semester that he will not be able to attend TA meetings because of trouble with his wife's car. He did not reply to the professor's offer to reschedule.
In emails over the subsequent months, Mouschovias admonishes Christensen for failing to attend meetings and complains to his superiors.
Christensen's attorneys have argued that Christensen's life was deteriorating in the months prior to Yingying Zhang's kidnapping in June 2017, and they have pointed to his failing academic career as evidence.
Christensen's colleagues described their surprise at his arrest for the kidnapping.
"It was pretty shocking," Vishveshwara said. "I couldn't have imagined something like this."