DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Utah education agency wants to help parents of Pre-K children get a jump start on learning.
Waterford Upstart is launching a pilot program in Illinois to provide education opportunities to four year olds who may not have access to Head-Start or Pre-K. The lessons provided by Waterford Upstart are 15 minutes and take place five days a week.
In central Illinois, Waterford is focusing on the Springfield area, but is looking for 200 families across the state who would take part.
"We were looking for areas that don't have a Pre-K option, so that includes areas that don't have a Pre-K, don't have a Head-Start," Waterfords Director of Public Relations Kim Fischer, said. "We are looking for those children that have nothing, because research shows if kids enter Kindergarten behind, they will likely stay behind so we truly just want to find kids across Illinois, and that includes Springfield."
The program is free for those who are selected. Funding for it is paid for through grants and donations, and in four states, state funding is provided. That does not include Illinois.
Participants get a free computer and internet access if needed.
The goal of the program is to be successful in Illinois in hopes of being able to secure state funding to expand in the future, and eventually help more students.