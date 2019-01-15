DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The LiveStrong program at the Decatur Family YMCA is helping those battling cancer and those who are a cancer survivor.
The organization hosts a 12-week program for Cancer Survivors called LiveStrong. The program meets twice a week for 90 minutes and is designed to ease people back into fitness and help them maintain a healthy weight.
"It's designed not only as a fitness program, but a support program. It helps people start living the new life that they have," explains Penny Butts, Program Evidence Manager.
LiveStrong also goes beyond exercise. The program is designed to give cancer warriors the tools they need to have a strong, body and spirit.
"Cancer survivors who exercise have a 40 percent less incidence of recurrence. Also, like I said it's a support group so we see people feeling better and are able to take that next step in their life," says Butts.
The program brings people from all walks of life together every Tuesday and Thursday. For Roger Norem, the program started as a way for him and his friend to come together and hangout.
Norem says, him and his friend started the program together, but his friend got sick and was unable to come. He decided to stick with it even though he wasn't there.
"You know you have to keep everybody smiling and in good cheer. If you start thinking about it you know you can go into that depression or that anxiety so, it's better off just to keep everybody happy." explains Norem.
Norem says, he can finally say he's cancer free. Now with the help of instructors, peers and doctors he can start living a healthy life again.
For participant Yolanda Blackwell, she was apart of the program when it started. She says coming back to the program is important to her because she wants others to feel comfortable.
"I've decided to be a mentor, because when I came I thought what am I going through. So, by being a mentor to these people I can help them to be a little more calm," explains Blackwell.
Bringing people together from all walks of life and encouraging those who are fighting for their life.
"Cancer patients whether we are survivors or not we need a support group. These people are survivors, I'm a survivor. We're here to support each other," says Blackwell.
LiveStrong is completely free for participants. Any adult who is currently going through cancer treatment or has gone through some form of cancer treatments and wants to regain their health and well-being is encouraged to apply.
