DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Jewish community in Danville is teaming with Danville Area Community Collge to combat anti-Semitism, discrimination, and hate.
The Anti-Defamation League reports incidents of teens promoting anti-Semitic stereotypes and Holocaust "jokes" are on the rise both locally and nationally.
A program called Echoes & Reflections is being held Wednesday. It will be a professional development program on contemporary anti-Semitism and the Holocaust.
It will explore the classroom materials to teach modern-day anti-Semitism, its global reach, its expression in the form of hate speech, violence, denial and distortion of the Holocaust, and anti-Israel rhetoric.
"I just hope that people come and hear the information, learn how to present it and learn how they can best be effective in eradicating anti-Semitism," Boyd said.
The program had been planned for Jan. 30, but was rescheduled due to the polar vortex.
The program will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday in Room 306 of Vermilion Hall.
It is free, but people are asked to register by contacting Boyd at 217-443-8593 or cboyd@dacc.edu, because lunch and educational handouts will be provided.
People who don't register are asked to bring a laptop or electronic device on which they can access the internet.