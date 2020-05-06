SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield officials have approved a program designed to accurately pinpoint possible shootings.
The city has approved bringing in ShotSpotter technology. It uses strategically placed sensors to pick up the sound of gunfire, determine if the sound actually was a gunshot and then alert a person, who reviews the audio and decides whether or not to dispatch police.
Officers can be sent to a possible shooting within seconds, and the company behind the product said sensors are so accurate, they can pinpoint an exact location within 85 feet 90 percent of the time.
ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clark said it can even determine the type of gun used.
"It is a great investigatory tool," said Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow. "It is not a panacea for what we deal with and it is not going to stop gun violence, but it is going to help us develop leads and prosecute those who are committing gun violence in our community."
Even though Springfield's city council approved the measure, some members were concerned about the cost, especially as money could become tight during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, Shot Spotter carries a cost of over $643,000 over four years - a much lower cost than the $838,000 originally discussed, but still high in the eyes of some.
Springfield will have the sensors installed in a four-square-mile area. The city has a 66-square-mile total size. The city determined this area by looking at crime data from the past five years to figure out where the most shootings have occurred.
The city is following the lead of communities like Peoria, Rockford and Chicago in using this technology.
