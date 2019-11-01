DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In under two weeks the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project will be in full swing.
The project feeds 4,000 families during the long Thanksgiving weekend. Organizer Julia Livingston said she's got the boxes coming in, food orders in the works and is getting prepped for volunteers.
"I have always felt that every child and every family should not go without food so really for me that's my heart behind the project," Livingston explained.
While the project feeds 4,000 families it feeds nearly 20,000 mouths. Livingston explained that the purpose of the project is to make sure a families who may be going through a hard time has the means to celebrate the holiday.
"I think that there are lots of families that are struggling in just different ways and sometimes that's a week to week basis and sometimes that's an occasional," she said. "This project really offers the ability for families to receive some sort of help."
It started 25 years ago. Terry and Judy Mason bought Thanksgiving baskets for seven families in their church, it's since grown to the 4,000 now.
"For many families their reality is that they don't know right now. They are planning, everybody is planning for Thanksgiving, but they don't know what Thanksgiving entails for them they can't make a plan or menu because there is no guarantee in a month from now what their financial situation looks like."
Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project is partnered with the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, a 501(c) 3 organization for charitable purposes. With the help of the United Way, the project is able to send baskets to 50-60 local organization who work with families in need on a daily basis.
"For these families it's just to vitally important that they are able to get this food."
Livingston works with the Central Illinois Food Back in Springfield to by food by the pound, in addition to, working with local grocery stores in Decatur to get other food items.
Currently the project is in need of monetary donations, for $25 the project is able to feed a family of 5. Livingston said every dollar does toward the purchase of food.