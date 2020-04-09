DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local non-profit that makes blankets for children hasn't been able to donate during the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, Project Linus said that isn't slowing them down. Instead the volunteers are shifting their focus to masks.
Project Linus has been making blankets for decades. The central Illinois chapter has more than 800 blankets waiting to be delivered.
In partnership with Stewart's Sewing, nearly 300 volunteers are putting together masks for hospital workers.
"Hundreds, hundreds, and hundreds of masks have come through our volunteers and have been delivered to the Civic Center collecting them and to emergency rooms collecting them. Then to family, friends and churches. All over the area they've been donated. So we've been busy. We try to stay busy no matter what," said Mary Balagna of the Central Illinois Chapter for the National Project Linus.
But the Project Linus volunteers aren't giving up blankets completely. Instead they have been given the "side-by-side" challenge.