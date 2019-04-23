DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Project Success is joining with the National AfterSchool Association to celebrate Afterschool Professionals Appreciation Week.
Afterschool Professionals Appreciation Week is April 22-26.
"We believe Afterschool professionals make a difference in the lives of young people," said Rickey Williams, Jr., CEO/CFO. "We encourage everyone to join us this week in thanking the afterschool professionals in their lives."
More than 10 million children participate in afterschool programs each year.
Afterschool Professionals Appreciation Week is a joint effort of community partners, afterschool programs, youth and child care workers, and individuals who have committed to dedicating time to recognize and appreciate those who work with youth during out-of-school hours.
They are asking you to recognize those people who work in afterschool programs by sharing appreciation through e-mail, social media posts, sending thank you cards or treats to afterschool programs, or donating financially.