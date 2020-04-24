DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools officials have postponed prom for both district high schools.
A newsletter from the district said leaders held a virtual meeting with a focus group from junior and senior classes at each school to get input about prom. The postponement decision was reached after that time.
Officials said both schools are expected to announce rescheduled dates for prom in July when they are finalized.
The district is also working on plans for honoring seniors as they graduate. Details are not yet set, and DPS said an announcement will come when more information is known.
Yard signs will be provided for all graduates. The district said people should look for distribution information soon.
"I want to assure you that even though graduation may not look like it has in the past, will will find ways to celebrate you and all that you have accomplished," the statement said.