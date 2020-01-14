DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A fire under the Memorial Bridge has been contained in Danville, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported under the Memorial Bridge around 1 p.m. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. said the fire was caused by a homeless encampment. A propane tank caught fire.
The bridge south of the intersection of Main and Gilbert have been temporarily been closed until IDOT can inspect the bridge. They will check if the bridge is stabilized after the fire.
No injuries were reported in the fire.