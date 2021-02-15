DECATUR Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters braved strong winds and frigid temperatures while battling a house fire in the 600 block of East Mueller Avenue.
Capt. Justin Kraus said crews were called to the scene at 11:22 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from the structure when they arrived, he said, and were told that the homeowner was possibly inside.
However, a search confirmed that no one was home at the time of the fire.
While firefighters eventually put out the flames, Kraus said the blustery winter weather made their efforts far more challenging than normal due to freezing water and the cold temperatures providing more oxygen to the fire.
The Decatur Fire Department's Facebook page said a space heater being used to thaw frozen pipes was left unattended at the house.
Kraus said the State Fire Marshal's office is still investigating the official cause of the fire, but reminded homeowners to practice safe use of space heaters by allowing three feet of space for the heater to operate, only using the cord that the heaters come with and by turning it off when leaving the house.
A damage estimate wasn't available Monday afternoon, but Krause said the house was likely a total loss.
