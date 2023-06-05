SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A property damage crash has been reported Monday morning in Springfield.
Both directions were closed at Bissell Road and Route 54.
All lanes of Route 54 have since reopened. Bissell Road is still closed at the Canadian Northern Railroad tracks for utility repairs.
Traffic was diverted at Brickler Road on the North side of the crash and Camp Butler/Sangamon Avenue on the south end of the crash.
Drivers are told to seek an alternate route and use caution.
